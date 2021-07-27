Two Koreas Restore Communication Channels after More Than 13 Months

The two Koreas agreed to restore communication channels from Tuesday, more than 13 months after North Korea unilaterally severed them in protest against defector groups' anti-Pyongyang leaflet activities.At an emergency press briefing on Tuesday, senior presidential secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun said the channels reopened at 10:00 a.m.The restoration comes 413 days after the North cut off all lines, including the one at the truce village of Panmunjeom, on June 9 last year.According to the presidential office, President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have exchanged letters since April, to communicate on improving inter-Korean relations.The latest agreement to reestablish communications links was reached between the two leaders. However, there was no discussion on holding an inter-Korean summit, the office said.The senior secretary said Moon and Kim also agreed to restore mutual trust between the two sides and move forward in developing cross-border ties.