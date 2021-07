Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea confirmed Tuesday's restoration of communication channels with South Korea, stressing its positive impact on cross-border relations.The North's Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Tuesday that under an agreement between their leaders, the two Koreas restored all communication from 10:00 a.m.The news agency said the leaders also agreed to restore mutual trust and move forward towards reconciliation in a recent exchange of letters.It added that Koreans on both sides earnestly wish for inter-Korean ties that have suffered a setback to promptly improve and that the latest restoration will have a positive effect on such efforts.