Photo : KBS News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki will address the nation on Wednesday regarding the government's policies aimed at curbing soaring housing prices.Hong will hold a joint press briefing with Land Minister Noh Hyeong-ouk, Financial Services Commission Chairman Eun Sung-soo and National Police Agency Commissioner General Kim Chang-yong.In his message, Hong is expected to assess current market trends and discuss the government's policies moving forward.At last week's ministerial meeting, the minister said he planned to explain to the general public changes in the market, government evaluations, supply policies and loan management.