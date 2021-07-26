Vice Minister Attends High-Level Meeting ahead of COP26 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon attended a high-level meeting in London this week ahead of a multilateral summit on tackling climate change.According to the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, Choi took part in the two-day ministerial talks for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, from Sunday to Monday.Host Britain convened the meeting involving some 50 countries ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow set for November.The vice minister urged all countries commit to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, aiming to cap the average rise in global warming at below one-point-five degrees Celsius as agreed under the Paris Agreement.Choi also called for countries to be more proactive in countering climate change, suggesting they submit more ambitious goals and measures.He also sought support for South Korea's bid to host the COP28 summit in 2023.