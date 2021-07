Photo : KBS News

South Korean women’s fencing team has advanced to the finals in the epee event at the Tokyo Olympics, securing at least a silver medal.In Tuesday's semifinals that took place at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba, east of Tokyo, the team consisting of Choi In-jeong, Kang Young-mi, Song Se-ra and reserve player Lee Hye-in defeated China 38 to 29.The last time the women's epee team advanced to the final round was nine years ago at the 2012 London Olympics where they lost to China and won silver.With their win against the world's top ranking China in the semifinals, the Korean women fencers are one step closer to a gold medal. Korea will take on Estonia in the final round scheduled later Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.