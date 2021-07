Photo : YONHAP News

Moderna COVID-19 vaccines set to arrive in South Korea in late July will be delivered next month while batches scheduled for August will arrive as planned.In a press release Tuesday, the country's vaccination task force said the pharmaceutical firm has notified Seoul of adjustments to its supply schedule due to production setbacks.The government said it will continue talks with the company and announce a detailed timetable as soon as it's finalized.As for August, the task force confirmed the original supply schedule will go as planned as those batches come from a different manufacturing location.Health authorities said earlier that Moderna had informed South Korea last Friday of its production-related issues. The nation has purchased 40 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.