South Korean taekwondo athlete Lee Da-bin has advanced to the final at the Tokyo Olympics, securing at least a silver medal.At the women's semifinals for over 67kg class held at Makuhari Messe Event Hall on Tuesday, Lee beat Bianca Walkden of the U.K. 25 to 24, scoring three points with a last-ditch head-kick to turn the tables on the world's top ranking athlete in the class.Lee will face Milica Mandic of Serbia in the final slated for 9:30 p.m.Meanwhile, in the men’s over 80kg semis held at the same venue, In Kyo-don lost to Dejan Georgievski of North Macedonia 12 to 6.In will compete for the bronze at 8:45 p.m.So far, Team Korea has won one medal in taekwondo at Tokyo, with Jang Jun grabbing bronze in the men’s 58kg event last Saturday.