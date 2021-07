Photo : YONHAP News

The country has seen a growing number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases, which refer to fully vaccinated people testing positive for the virus.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Tuesday that 779 people have been classified as breakthrough cases as of last Thursday. The figure rose by 132 in just three days.A majority of the cases were recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at 437, followed by Pfizer at 172 and AstraZeneca at 169.Five patients, or zero-point-six percent of all breakthrough cases, were in critical condition, including one in their 30s and another in their 50s. The other three are in their 80s.Korea has yet to report any fatal breakthrough cases.