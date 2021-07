Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean women’s epee team has won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.In the team final at the Makuhari Messe Hall on Tuesday night, Choi In-jeong, Kang Young-mi, Song Se-ra and reserve player Lee Hye-in lost to Estonia 36 to 32.It is the second Olympic medal for Team Korea's women epee fencers. The other was another silver at the 2012 London Olympics, also in the team event.At the semifinals earlier in the day, the team beat China, the current world No. 1 and the London Olympics winner.South Korea has now secured two medals in fencing at the Tokyo Games so far, including the bronze won by Kim Jung-hwan in the men’s individual sabre on Saturday.