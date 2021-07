Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's In Kyo-don has brought home a bronze medal in taekwondo at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.He beat Ivan Konrad Trajkovic of Slovenia 5 to 4 in the bronze medal contest in the men’s over 80kg on Tuesday. He lost to Dejan Georgievski of North Macedonia 12 to 6 in the semis earlier in the day.So far, Team Korea has won two medals in taekwondo at Tokyo, with Jang Jun also grabbing bronze in the men’s 58kg event last Saturday.