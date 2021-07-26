Menu Content

Written: 2021-07-28 08:14:07Updated: 2021-07-28 09:43:27

US Welcomes Restoration of Inter-Korean Communications Lines

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said the United States welcomes the reopening of direct communication lines between the two Koreas, calling it a "positive step."

A department spokesperson told Yonhap News on Tuesday that the U.S. supports inter-Korean dialogue and engagement and welcomes the announcement of the restoration of inter-Korean communications lines. 

The spokesperson added that diplomacy and dialogue are essential to achieving complete denuclearization and establishing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The remarks come after North Korea reopened communication channels with South Korea on Tuesday after more than a year of severed ties. 

Meanwhile, Kurt Campbell, White House policy coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, also said on Tuesday that Washington supports inter-Korean dialogue. 

Campbell told reporters that the U.S. is supportive of dialogue and communication with North Korea.
