Photo : KBS News

Consumer sentiment worsened in July as the country grapples with a surge in COVID-19 cases.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, the composite consumer sentiment index(CCSI) came in at 103-point-two for July, down seven-point-one points from a month earlier.It marks the first drop this year after the index grew for six straight months since December.A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists.A BOK official said that consumer confidence had improved on the back of ongoing COVID-19 vaccinations and robust exports, but suffered a drop in July due to the surge in infections.All six indexes comprising the CCSI dropped from a month earlier.The index gauging people's assessment of the current economy and people's future outlook on the economy both fell by over ten points in July from the previous month.