Photo : YONHAP News

More than two-point-six million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in South Korea.According to the state vaccine task force, two million-679-thousand doses of the two-shot vaccine arrived at Incheon International Airport early on Wednesday.South Korea and Pfizer earlier signed a direct contract to secure 66 million doses that can vaccinate 33 million people, with about seven million doses shipped to the country in the first half.The nation is receiving a certain amount of Pfizer vaccines every week.The task force said 101-thousand doses of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine will also arrive on Thursday afternoon.South Korea has secured five types of COVID-19 vaccines, enough to inoculate 100 million people.