Photo : KBS News

Amid concerns about supply issues with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Wednesday that shipments will resume next week.The prime minister said the government held a high-level video conference with Moderna overnight to discuss the supply issue and shipments will start up again next week.Kim added that the government will finalize and announce detailed vaccination plans for August on Friday.The prime minister said the government will continue to pursue the goal of achieving herd immunity by November.Moderna earlier informed South Korea of adjustments to its distribution schedule due to production setbacks.