N. Korean Leader Refrains from Mention of Nuclear Deterrence at Veterans Conference

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivered a speech at a gathering of war veterans on Tuesday, but did not mention the North’s nuclear deterrence in contrast to remarks from last year.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Wednesday that Kim attended the Seventh National Conference of War Veterans in Pyongyang as the nation marked the 68th anniversary of “the victory in the great Fatherland Liberation War," referring to the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement that ended the civil conflict better known as the Korean War.According to the report, Kim said in a speech that the North’s revolutionary forces are fully prepared to respond to any state of affairs or threats.Kim, however, made no mention of the North’s nuclear deterrence or of its relations with South Korea or the U.S.In last year’s conference, the reclusive leader publicly declared the North's ambitions to bolster the its defense capacity by saying its nuclear deterrence will permanently guarantee national security.Observers say Kim apparently refrained from making provocative remarks, refraining from from his usual emphasis on the North’s nuclear weapons, with Pyongyang seeking to lay the groundwork for re-engagement, as evidence by reinstating inter-Korean communication channels for the first time in more than a year on Tuesday.