Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Tuesday pushed forward revised bills to enforce tougher penalty against damages caused by fake news at a subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee.The parliamentary committee held deliberations for the bills at a subcommittee and passed a package of 16 revisions to the Act on Press Arbitration and Remedies, etc. for Damage Caused by Press Reports.The revisions seek to raise punitive damages by up to five times for media outlets issuing false or fabricated reports whether intentionally or by gross negligence.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) declined to take part in the subcommittee vote, saying the bills aim to censor the media.The DP is seeking to pass the bills within this month at a full session of the culture committee and will likely face strong opposition from the PPP.