Poll: Ex-Prosecutor-General Outpaces Gyeonggi Governor in Mock 2-Person Pres. Race

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll finds former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl once again outpacing Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung in a hypothetical two-candidate race among leading presidential hopefuls.In the poll conducted by Hangil Research on some one-thousand adults from last Saturday to Monday and reported on Wednesday, Yoon garnered 41-point-one percent of support against Lee's 36-point-nine percent.Just two weeks ago, Yoon was trailing behind Lee by seven-point-nine percentage points.In another hypothetical two-way race, Yoon also led former Democratic Party Chair Lee Nak-yon with 41-point-four percent of support to Lee's 33-point-seven percent.The survey also found that former Board of Audit and Inspection head Choe Jae-hyeong is seeing his public approval rating rise swiftly, securing 30-point-nine percent of support, or seven-point-nine percentage points behind the Gyeonggi Province governor in a separate two-way race.In overall support ratings, Yoon came in first with 29-point-eight percent followed by Lee Jae-myung with 23-point-seven percent and Lee Nak-yon with 15-point-eight percent.Commissioned by Kuki News, an online news portal, the latest survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.