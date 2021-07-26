Military to Swiftly Secure AI-based Unmanned Combat System

Photo : YONHAP News

The military plans to quickly secure an unmanned combat system based on artificial intelligence(AI) as well as overhauling the organization of the Defense Ministry in multiple stages.The Defense Ministry said such plans were discussed at a virtual meeting of top military authorities chaired by Defense Minister Suh Wook on Wednesday.The Defense Ministry plans to set up a task force on national defense reform to pursue five projects that the ministry devised earlier in March with related agencies to make leaps in advanced science technology.The military plans to apply cutting-edge technology in the military sector and swiftly secure an AI-based unmanned combat system. A defense and technology committee supervised by the defense minister will be established and act as the top decision-making body for this venture.The military will also seek to revamp the Defense Ministry’s organization, in phases, in a bid to integrate all sections of the military’s capacity to reinforce the unmanned combat system.With the system, the Joint Chiefs of Staff plans to supplement and advance its operations which have expanded their scope to respond to cyber, space and electronic warfare.