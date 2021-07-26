Delayed Supply of Moderna Vaccine to Arrive Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Despite concerns over production setbacks with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the government will carry out vaccinations for people in their 50s and younger as originally planned.In a Wednesday briefing, Health Ministry official Son Young-rae said that during a teleconference meeting with Moderna on Tuesday, the vaccine producer said it will supply its pledged amount for July and August, starting next week.Regarding the exact volumes and dates, Son said working-level talks are ongoing and no further information can be disclosed at the moment.The official added that there is no change to the vaccination timetable for people in their 50s and the plan to administer at least one dose to all adults aged 18 to 49 by September also remains unchanged.South Korea has purchased a total of 40 million doses of the Moderna vaccine directly from the pharmaceutical company.