Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men’s sabre team has advanced to the finals at the Tokyo Olympics, securing at least a silver medal.In the semifinals on Wednesday held at Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Oh Sang-uk, Gu Bon-gil, Kim Jung-hwan and reserve player Kim Jun-ho defeated the team from Germany 45 to 42.South Korea is one step closer to defending its 2012 London Olympic gold, as the team sabre event was not held at the 2016 Rio Games due to a rotational schedule.The sabre team has won three consecutive world championships from 2017 to 2019 and currently ranks number one in the world. It will face Italy in the gold medal match later on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.