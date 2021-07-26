Reuters: Two Koreas in Talks over Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Reuters published an exclusive report on Wednesday, saying the two Koreas are in talks to hold a summit between their leaders.Citing three South Korean government sources, the news outlet said South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have been exchanging letters, which addressed the topic among other things, since April.They are reportedly seeking a summit, though the anonymous sources said no time frame or other details have been decided because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which one source called the biggest factor.A presidential official in Seoul earlier said the leaders of the two Koreas have not yet floated plans for a summit. However, there are expectations as the two sides restored communication lines on Tuesday after the North severed them 13 months ago.Citing the sources, Reuters also reported that both sides are discussing rebuilding a joint liaison office in the border truce village of Panmunjeom, and that Pyongyang is expected to restart trade with China as early as August.