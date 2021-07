Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office has denied a Reuters report that the two Koreas are in talks to arrange a summit meeting.In a text message to reporters on Wednesday, spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said the foreign news report is not true and there has been no related discussion between North and South Korea.President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have exchanged letters since April, agreeing on the need to restore trust and advance ties. This led to the restoration of communication lines on Tuesday.The latest developments have raised speculations on the resumption of cross-border dialogue and a possible fourth summit between Moon and Kim.Announcing the reinstated channels the previous day, the presidential office said there have been no discussions on either a face-to-face or virtual summit.