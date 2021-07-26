Menu Content

Ministry to Accelerate Efforts on Inter-Korean Videoconferencing System

Written: 2021-07-28 18:40:10Updated: 2021-07-28 19:42:20

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry plans to speed up efforts to set up a videoconference system between the two Koreas. 

A senior official of the ministry told Yonhap News on Wednesday that now that the two Koreas have reopened communication channels, restoring inter-Korean dialogue would be the ministry’s top priority among pending issues. 

The official said Seoul will seek to discuss with Pyongyang on establishing an online conferencing system so that the two sides would be able to talk to each other even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Seoul was already floating the idea to Pyongyang in preparatory talks to reinstate communication channels, which was announced by both sides on Tuesday. The North also reportedly did not express an outright refusal on the proposal. 

The South Korean ministry already built a videoconference room in April on the chance that such online talks with the North will become available in the future.
