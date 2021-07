Photo : YONHAP News

Prices of certain vegetables prices have jumped as a relentless heat wave grips the nation, .The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on Wednesday that prices of lettuce and spinach soared due in part to delays in cultivation amid scorching weather.The price jump was also attributed to an increase in demand for greens, to accompany their higher-than-average intake of beef and pork over the summer holidays.For instance, the wholesale price of leaf lettuce stood at 41-thousand-300 won per four kilograms as of late this month, up by 76 percent from its seasonal average.The wholesale price of spinach also jumped 92 percent to 44-thousand-511 won per four kilograms on Wednesday.