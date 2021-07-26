Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

US, Japanese Envoys Welcome Restoration of Inter-Korean Communication Channels

Written: 2021-07-28 19:30:33Updated: 2021-07-28 19:38:51

US, Japanese Envoys Welcome Restoration of Inter-Korean Communication Channels

Photo : YONHAP News

Top nuclear envoys from the United States and Japan have reportedly welcomed the restoration of inter-Korean communication channels. 

Japan’s Kyodo News reported on Wednesday that U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim and his Japanese counterpart Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi shared a positive view of  the agreement between the two Koreas to reinstate com links and welcomed the move.

Kyodo said that Kim and Funakoshi talked by phone for around 40 minutes earlier in the day at Washington’s request and reaffirmed that South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will closely cooperate on policies on the North. 

The agency also said the envoys exchanged opinions on North Korea policies based on the result of a trilateral discussion among their vice foreign ministers held in Tokyo last Wednesday. 

They also agreed to cooperate on North Korea’s nuclear and missile weapons and the abduction of Japanese citizens by the North.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >