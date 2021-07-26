US, Japanese Envoys Welcome Restoration of Inter-Korean Communication Channels

Photo : YONHAP News

Top nuclear envoys from the United States and Japan have reportedly welcomed the restoration of inter-Korean communication channels.Japan’s Kyodo News reported on Wednesday that U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim and his Japanese counterpart Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi shared a positive view of the agreement between the two Koreas to reinstate com links and welcomed the move.Kyodo said that Kim and Funakoshi talked by phone for around 40 minutes earlier in the day at Washington’s request and reaffirmed that South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will closely cooperate on policies on the North.The agency also said the envoys exchanged opinions on North Korea policies based on the result of a trilateral discussion among their vice foreign ministers held in Tokyo last Wednesday.They also agreed to cooperate on North Korea’s nuclear and missile weapons and the abduction of Japanese citizens by the North.