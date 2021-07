Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men’s football team has advanced to the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics.In their final Group B match at International Stadium Yokohama on Wednesday evening, South Korea defeated Honduras 6 to 0 to reach the knockout stage as the group leader. New Zealand will also advance from Group B.Hwang Ui-jo completed a hat-trick in the 52nd minute, while Kim Jin-ya, Won Du-jae and Lee Kang-in all netted one goal each.All four matches in the knockout stage will be held on Saturday, with South Korea facing the Group A runner-up at International Stadium Yokohama at 8 p.m.This is Team Korea’s third straight Olympics making it to the quarterfinals. It has boosted hopes the team will bring home its second Olympic medal in football after getting bronze in the 2012 London Games.