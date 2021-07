Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men’s sabre team has won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, defending the nation’s title.In the team final at the Makuhari Messe Hall Wednesday evening, Kim Jung-Hwan, Oh Sang-uk, Gu Bon-gil, and reserve player Kim Jun-ho won against Italy 45 to 26.With this victory, the South Korean men have won two consecutive gold medals in the event, following the 2012 London Olympics. There was no men’s team sabre event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.Team Korea has secured three medals in fencing at the Tokyo Games, including the silver medal won in the women’s team epee event on Tuesday.