Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will convene an inaugural economic ministerial meeting on public livelihood on Thursday.According to the presidential office, the meeting is designed to help come up with effective policies as the latest and worst round of the pandemic in the nation as of yet is likely to further aggravate economic hardship.During the meeting, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki will report to the president on a set of policies to ease the COVID-19-induced economic shock and stabilize public livelihood.SMEs and Startups Minister Kwon Chil-seung will introduce measures to help small businesses and the self-employed while Employment and Labor Minister An Kyung-duk will present on job creation policies.Health and Welfare Minister Kwon Deok-cheol will announce measures to assist socially vulnerable groups.