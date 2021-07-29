Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

FM Chung: N. Korea Preparing to Open Door to Talks

Written: 2021-07-29 09:30:29Updated: 2021-07-29 15:10:07

FM Chung: N. Korea Preparing to Open Door to Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said North Korea appears to be preparing to open the door to dialogue. 

At an international conference arranged by the Korea National Diplomatic Academy on Wednesday, Chung said the restoration of communication lines between the North and South shows the leaders’ commitment to restore trust and improve ties.

He pointed out that Pyongyang has kept its moratorium on nuclear tests and long-range missile launches, even after a no-deal summit with the U.S. in Hanoi in 2019. He said the inter-Korean military agreement also remains in place and functional.

The minister said although the North is currently focusing on COVID-19 and economic policies, its leader Kim Jong-un said in a recent party meeting that the regime needs to be prepared for dialogue, as well as confrontation. 

He said the South Korean government will do its best so the restoration of communication channels will lead to further progress on inter-Korean relations and advancement of U.S.-North relations.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >