US Diplomat Calls for S. Korea-Japan Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. diplomat has urged Seoul and Tokyo to cooperate in areas where they can despite long-standing confrontation over historical issues.Mark Lambert, a former U.S. special envoy for North Korea who has been tapped for deputy assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan, shared his stance in a conference in Washington on Wednesday.During the event, arranged by the Korea Defense Veterans Association(KDVA) and Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation, he addressed a question on why trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan is important.Lambert pointed out that the “atrocities of the 20th century” are behind the Seoul-Tokyo conflict, but history will not change. He then suggested that they deal with historical issues in one basket, while dealing with things that can bring the countries together in another.He said a good relationship between South Korea and Japan will make young people in both countries safer, more secure and prosperous.Calling South Korea and Japan the two strongest Asian allies for the U.S., Lambert said the U.S. will also be less secure when Seoul and Tokyo do not cooperate.