S. Korea Reports 1,674 COVID-19 Cases on Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

One-thousand-674 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, a day after registering a fresh record of one-thousand-896.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) announced the new infections compiled throughout the previous day, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to 195-thousand-99.It marks the 23rd consecutive day that the daily tally remained in four figures since it hit one-thousand-212 on July 7. Average daily cases for the past week stood at one-thousand-571.Of the new cases, one-thousand-632 were local transmissions and 42 were from overseas.By region, the greater Seoul area accounted for 65-point-one percent of local infections at one-thousand-62 cases, including 508 in Seoul and 460 in Gyeonggi Province.Non-capital areas reported 570 cases, including 90 in South Gyeongsang Province and 81 in Busan. These areas took up 34-point-nine percent of cases, staying over the 30-percent mark for the 12th consecutive day and over 500 cases for the ninth straight day.Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-85. The fatality rate stands at one-point-07 percent. The number of critically ill patients dropped by one from the previous day to 285.