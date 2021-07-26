Menu Content

Economy

Samsung Electronics' Q2 Operating Profit Jumps 54% on-Year

Written: 2021-07-29 09:46:32Updated: 2021-07-29 15:24:31

Samsung Electronics' Q2 Operating Profit Jumps 54% on-Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics has posted the largest quarterly operating profit in nearly three years on the back of a rebound in chip demand. 

The tech giant announced on Thursday its operating profit in April-June stood at 12-point-57 trillion won, up 54-point-three percent from the same quarter last year. 

It marks an increase by more than three trillion won from the first quarter this year and is the highest since the company posted 17-point-57 trillion won in operating profit in the third quarter of 2018. 

Operating profit in the semiconductor sector in particular more than doubled from the previous quarter and accounted for more than half of its total quarterly operating profit at six-point-93 trillion won. 

Its sales reached 63-point-67 trillion won in the second quarter, 20-point-two percent higher than a year earlier, while net profit jumped 73-point-four percent on-year to nine-point-63 trillion won.
