Economy

US Fed Decision Likely to Have Limited Impact on S. Korea's Financial Market

Written: 2021-07-29 11:00:15Updated: 2021-07-29 13:56:38

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has projected that the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to leave interest rates and asset purchases unchanged will have limited impact on South Korea’s financial market. 

First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon said in a meeting on macroeconomics on Thursday that the Fed meeting was in line with market expectations. He cautioned, however, that financial market volatility can increase at any time as major countries announce inflation and employment numbers. 

Earlier on Wednesday, the Fed decided to keep the key interest rate in the target range between zero and zero-point-25 percent following a two-day Federal Open Market Committee(FOMC) meeting. 

The Fed also said it would maintain asset purchases at 120 billion dollars a month. 

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, however, indicated for the first time in a news conference after the FOMC meeting that discussions are under way on “tapering," or reducing bond purchases.
