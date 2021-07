Photo : YONHAP News

The number of people who traveled to Jeju Island this month is set to reach around one-point-one million despite the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Jeju Tourism Association on Thursday, the cumulative number of tourists to visit the island so far in July reached 991-thousand-966 as of Wednesday.The association estimated that the total will hover around one-point-one million when considering an average 35-thousand people travel to Jeju a day and more are likely to head there during the weekend.Health authorities and Jeju residents are on alert as the island is seeing a large numbers of tourists amid the recent surge in COVID-19 casesJeju reported more than 400 cases as of Wednesday, which is a monthly record.