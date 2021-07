Photo : YONHAP News

Charity group the Miral Welfare Foundation disclosed on Wednesday in celebration of his birthday that South Korean actor Jo In-sung donated 500 million won in 2018 to build a school in Tanzania.The foundation said the school was built in Singida which is one of the poorest regions in the country. Having almost no social infrastructure or schools, most children there join the workforce at an early age.Currently, a total of 351 students are reportedly attending the school which has three kindergarten courses and five elementary levels.In 2019, the actor personally visited the school and planted a tree on the playground.The foundation expressed deep gratitude to the actor, saying he presented hope and a future to the children and residents of Singida with the school.