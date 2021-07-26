Head of Defense Committee Shares Thoughts on Joint Military Drills with Congress

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s defense committee conveyed to the U.S. Congress that the upcoming South Korea-U.S. joint military drills can be affected by "high-level decisions" in the two countries.The National Defense Committee Chair Min Hong-chul told reporters on Wednesday, in mid-leg of his visit to Washington as part of a three-member delegation, that the committee members told their U.S. counterparts that South Korea is unchanged in its stance to go ahead with joint exercises as planned.However, he was quick to add that diplomatic factors as well as bilateral efforts to address North Korea’s nuclear issues may affect the drills, and will ultimately depend on the decisions made by those at a higher level.Min said the U.S. showed interest in the swift ratification of a renewed agreement on sharing the upkeep of American troops on the Korean Peninsula. He told U.S. officials that the ratification is likely to come as early as next month.