Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry plans to use the restored communication lines to discuss setting up a virtual meeting system with North Korea in order to hold dialogue under safe conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.A ministry official told reporters on Thursday that the government plans to make use of existing channels for virtual meetings, and to have each side provide and set up its own equipment.On possible topics for virtual meetings, the official said though no substantial agenda has been set, the two sides will likely discuss issues that already have agreements and pending matters that require urgent consultation.