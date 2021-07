Photo : YONHAP News

The eastern inter-Korean military hotline has been restored after some technical issues, with a South Korean official reporting on Thursday that a phone call was made on the line with North Korea at 9 a.m.Now both the western and eastern hotlines are up and running. During Thursday's call through the western line, the two Koreas exchanged information on illegal fishing boats in the West Sea aimed at preventing accidental clashes.The two sides also made a regular liaison office call at 9 a.m.However, the North has yet to respond to calls from the South via ship-to-ship radio links that use the global merchant marine communication network.On Tuesday, the two Koreas reopened all cross-border communication lines, more than 13 months after Pyongyang cut them off unilaterally.