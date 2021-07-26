Ruling DP Presidential Hopefuls Vow to Be 'One Team'

Photo : YONHAP News

As competition among the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) six presidential contenders seems to grow uglier, the party's leadership and election officials have brokered a tentative gentlemen's agreement among the hopefuls.The DP's primary candidates on Wednesday attended a so-called "one-team" accord signing ceremony and agreed to refrain from slanderous campaigns and encourage fair competition.The six challengers swore an oath to present future-oriented policies, pursue dignity and honesty, compete in good faith and abide by party platforms and election rules.Speaking to reporters afterwards, the candidates said the party should sanction malicious propaganda and that it should differentiate between vetting one's credentials and running a negative campaign.However, Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung and former DP chairman Lee Nak-yon clashed again during the first televised debate held the same day.Recent opinion polls showed Lee Nak-yon catching up to presidential frontrunners, Gov. Lee and former top prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl, who is a potential opposition candidate.