Women’s‌ ‌Volleyball‌ ‌Beats‌ ‌Dominican‌ ‌Republic,‌ ‌Judokas‌ ‌Advance‌ ‌to‌ ‌Semis‌ ‌in‌ ‌Olympics‌ ‌

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean women's volleyball team defeated the Dominican Republic 3 to 2 sets in its third group match at the Tokyo Olympics, brightening hopes of advancing to the knockout phase.In the match held at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Thursday, ace Kim Yeon-koung scored 20 points and led the victory. The team has so far racked up two wins and a loss and will face Japan on Saturday followed by the final group match on Monday against Serbia.Meanwhile in judo, Cho Gu-ham has advanced to the semifinals in the men's 100kg weight class, while Yoon Hyun-ji also reached the semis in the women’s 78kg event.But perhaps one of the biggest events on Day Seven of the Olympics is Team Korea’s first baseball game against Israel. The team is hoping to defend its gold medal from the 2008 Beijing Games, which was the last Olympics to have baseball and softball.Won Tae-in, right-hander for the Samsung Lions in the KBO League, will take the mound as the team’s starting pitcher when the game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Yokohama Baseball Stadium.