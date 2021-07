Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Paralympics team that will compete in the upcoming Tokyo Games held a virtual inaugural ceremony on Thursday.According to the Korea Paralympic Committee, the event took place at 2 p.m. at the Icheon athletes village in Gyeonggi Province.Due to distancing protocols, only a small number of athletes and officials were on site while the ceremony was aired live through the committee's YouTube channel. First lady Kim Jung-sook sent a video message hoping for a tournament of unity and solidarity.South Korea is sending a 158-member delegation to Tokyo including 86 athletes competing in 14 disciplines. It eyes a top 20 finish with four gold medals.The Tokyo Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5.