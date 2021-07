Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean judoka Cho Gu-ham has won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, bringing home the nation's third medal in the sport from Tokyo.In the final of the men's -100kg weight class at Nippon Budokan on Thursday, Cho lost to Aaron Wolf of Japan by ippon - judo's equivalent of a knockout.Cho had defeated World Number Two Jorge Fonseca of Portugal by Waza-ari, or a half point, in the semifinal earlier in the day, becoming the first South Korean judoka to reach the finals at the Tokyo Games.An Chang-rim won bronze in the men’s -73 kilogram event on Monday while An Baul also earned bronze in the men’s -66 kilogram class on Sunday.Yoon Hyun-ji lost to Mayra Aguiar of Brazil at a bronze medal competition in the women’s -78 kilogram event on Thursday.