Vice Foreign Ministers, Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US Hold Phone Talks

Written: 2021-07-30 08:23:07Updated: 2021-07-30 10:05:14

Photo : YONHAP News

Vice foreign ministers and top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States held phone talks on Thursday after the restoration of inter-Korean communications lines. 

According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and chief nuclear negotiator Noh Kyu-duk had separate phone conversations with their U.S. counterparts, Wendy Sherman and Sung Kim on Thursday. 

The ministry said that the two sides exchanged views on how to cooperate for substantial progress in realizing complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishing a lasting peace in the region.

South Korea stressed continued dialogue and engagement with North Korea after the restored inter-Korean communication lines.

The United States welcomed the restoration as a good development, while reaffirming its support of inter-Korean dialogue and engagement. 

The two sides agreed to continue close communication on the peninsula issues based on diplomatic efforts coordinated between Seoul and Washington.
