S. Korea Adds 1,710 COVID-19 Cases

Written: 2021-07-30 09:43:25Updated: 2021-07-30 10:56:25

Photo : YONHAP News

One-thousand-710 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, adding more than one-thousand cases for 24 straight days. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that the new infections compiled throughout the previous day raised the country's cumulative caseload to 196-thousand-806.  

Of the new cases, one-thousand-662 were local transmissions and 48 were from overseas.

By region, the greater Seoul area accounted for 67 percent of local infections at one-thousand-114 cases, including 487 in Seoul and 515 in Gyeonggi Province. 

Non-capital areas reported 548 cases, 33 percent of local infections. The ratio stayed over the 30-percent mark for the 13th consecutive day and over 500 cases for the tenth straight day.

Four more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-89. The fatality rate stands at one-point-06 percent. The number of critically ill patients rose by 14 from the previous day to 299.
