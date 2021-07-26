US Vice President: US Working with S. Korea to Address Migration from Central America

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday that South Korea is a U.S. partner in dealing with migration from Central America.Harris made the remarks in a statement posted on the White House website, unveiling the Biden administration's new strategy to address the "root causes" of migration.The vice president said that her country cannot do this work alone and its strategy focuses on partnerships with other governments, international institutions, businesses, foundations and civil society.Harris said the U.S. has already received commitments from the governments of Mexico, Japan and South Korea, and the United Nations, to join in providing relief to the region.She did not elaborate on details of the commitments from South Korea.In May, President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden said in a joint statement after their summit that they recognize the importance of addressing the root causes of migration from Central America's Northern Triangle to the U.S.The Northern Triangle refers to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.In the joint statement, South Korea also pledged to increase its financial commitment to development cooperation in the Northern Triangle to 220 million dollars for the 2021-2024 period.