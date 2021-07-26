Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

QR Code-based Registration Becomes Mandatory at Shopping Malls

Written: 2021-07-30 10:28:41Updated: 2021-07-30 14:21:26

QR Code-based Registration Becomes Mandatory at Shopping Malls

Photo : KBS News

Starting from Friday, quick response(QR) code-based registration of visitors at shopping arcades and department stores will be mandatory as part of the country's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Health authorities will require large retailers to adopt the digitized registry system as well as a safety call check-in system in regions that are under Level Three or Four social distancing protocols. The government finalized the latest measure during a meeting held earlier on Tuesday.

Currently, the Seoul metropolitan area is under Level Four and most non-capital areas are under Level Three. 

Establishments subject to the new rule are department stores and large-scale retailers that cover an area of three-thousand square meters or more. 

Previously, department stores and supermarket chains had not managed a register of visitors as they saw a large floating population and had several entrances. Individual stores within large shopping malls and retail stores, including restaurants and cafés, each operated their own registry system.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >