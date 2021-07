Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly supervised, for the first time, a training course of the nation’s army commanders and senior political officials.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Friday that the workshop was held in Pyongyang from last Saturday to Tuesday.The report quoted Kim as instructing participants to boost the North’s combat ability, saying they must exert all-out efforts to actively and aggressively respond to any military threat from enemy forces.The reclusive leader, however, stopped short of mentioning the North’s nuclear weapons or nuclear deterrence.Kim also said, as the armed forces of its dominant Workers’ Party, all activities, both military and political by the Korean People’s Army "should reflect the Party's will, strength and voice and should be aimed at realizing the Party's intention."