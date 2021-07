Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean baseball team has defeated Israel in its first group match at the Tokyo Olympics.The team, led by manager Kim Kyung-moon, beat Israel 6-5 after ten innings in the first Group B match held at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on Thursday.Team Korea enjoyed a walk-off win after two of its batters were hit by the Israeli pitcher.Shortstop Oh Ji-hwan’s performance was noteworthy as he went 3-for-4, including two home runs.Team Korea, the defending champion, will play the U.S. in a second group match on Saturday. South Korea won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games, which was the last Olympics to have baseball and softball.