Photo : YONHAP News

Track and field athlete Woo Sang-ho advanced to the finals of the men’s high jump at the Tokyo Olympics.Woo made the finals on Friday after he cleared the bar at two-point-28 meters at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.Athletes in this event qualify for the finals if they clear two-point-30 meters or rank within the top 12 among 33 athletes. The finals will be held on Sunday at 7:10 p.m. at Olympic Stadium.The last time a South Korean athlete advanced into the finals of a track and field event in the Olympics was 25 years ago in 1996.