Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family has stressed that misogyny and human rights violations should not be tolerated under any circumstance.The ministry made the statement in a text message to reporters on Friday with regard to a controversy involving South Korean archer An San and the wife of opposition presidential contender Yoon Seok-youl, Kim Keon-hee.In some online communities, male commenters took issue with An’s short hair, saying her choice of style suggested she was a feminist and some demanded that she apologize for it.A series of murals painted on the wall of a bookstore in Seoul’s Jongno District drew criticism as they contained images and content that apparently were meant to slander the wife of the former top prosecutor.